You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
Limbo
  1. Victoria Ando
  1. Correspondence to Victoria Ando, Southmead Hospital, Emergency Medicine, 43 St John's Road, Bristol, BS82HD, UK; victoria.ando1@gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2016-011100

Statistics from Altmetric.com

they parade through the hostile check-in,

the entrance

wrapped in grey,

shrouded in silence

a mournful dance in limbo

daily

sad, expressionless faces,

there is nowhere else to go but here,

the destination one,

the departure unclear

delayed

daily

they wake in her unquiet presence,

wait

her restless peace,

agitated

they promised she would go

lingering

daily

her weakened lungs

shattered and battered

a cloak

of smothered ash

weak and heavy and tired, thick

her every breath

saturated and hungry

a struggle, her lungs

held open only by the machine

now turned

off

awaiting take-off, exit

daily

each breath a hope of final rest

each breath a reminder of impending death

on-going

delayed

daily

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/