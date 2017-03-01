Reliving the day

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
There's a general hum on the wards:
Beeps, bells and buzzers
Mixed with carts rolling, drawers opening and
Voices helping.
An occasional delirious, “Nurse!”
Rings out, followed by
A soothing reassurance.
It's a measured calm, a sensation of
Welcome.
Without warning a chasm opens wide around us,
The air from our lungs sucked into its depths.
Panicked shouts are followed by
Overhead pleas;
The mood turns tense with the electricity of
Fear.
Runners pass by, ruffling onlookers' hair
With their breeze, like the
Breath that is missing.
A frenzied pace settles in
Along with a desperate hush.
The chaos turns into a
Resolute cycle of, “1, 2, 3, 4…”
As breaths are squeezed and elixirs infused.
10, 20, 30, 40 minutes tick by and
The silence is peppered only with orders.
The silence is deafening;
The anticipation, immense.
At once the quiet is shattered;
Not by noise, but by movement.
People walk slowly away,
Shoulders slumped and hopes dashed.
Beeps, buzzers and bells begin again,
No longer muted from the urgency.
Carts start to roll, and
As the chasm slams shut,
The sobbing begins.
Footnotes
Competing interests None.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.