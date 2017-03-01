Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Born to the world
you unfurl your sails,
snapping and billowing
they harness the power,
leading you through
the odyssey of life.
Wallowing in calm waters
you listen to the rhythm of life.
But, never far away
the whish of a breeze
to fill your sails,
and proudly you cut
a swathe through gentle waters.
To'ing and fro'ing
you face challenges,
adapting with ease.
But troubled waters lie ahead,
as winds of change bluster
and storm clouds gather.
The utmost challenge
facing you, your sails
battered and torn
you falter, struggling
for a safe haven
to rest your wounded soul.
The storm over, you emerge
shaken, but not broken.
And once again
you unfurl your sails
forging ahead, in your quest
to master the seas.
Footnotes
Competing interests None.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.