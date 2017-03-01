You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
The master thief
  1. Julie Bradley
  1. Correspondence to Julie Bradley, University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute, 2015 North Jefferson Street, Jacksonville, Florida, US; jbradley{at}floridaproton.org

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2016-011121

Statistics from Altmetric.com

His came from the inside.

One of his own turned.

Insidious at first

Subtle, and easy to disregard.

Unseen, it was stealing

   Stealing balance

   Stealing deglutition

   Stealing memory

Forcing attention to its ravage

No longer able to ignore

It wanted

Everything.

But not a complaint was uttered

Not an angry word said

As energy dwindled

Movements labored

Independence abandoned

And the steadfast body could no longer be relied upon.

Stolen by the Master Thief.

Though It took so much

It could not win.

Courage –

the rarest kind.

Unfaltering.

The body. Succumbed.

The spirit. Impenetrable.

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/