‘There was no great ceremony’: patient narratives and the diagnostic encounter in the context of Parkinson's

It has been suggested that, in the diagnostic encounter, ‘doctor and patient sit in different positions […]—framed by diagnosis—while nonetheless sharing its impact’. 2 This feeling of ‘shared impact’ was absent in the narratives of many participants, as revealed through the bareness of encounters that, like Tristan's, were short, business-like and lacked ‘ceremony’.

Although he was almost certain that he would be told he had Parkinson's, it was difficult not to feel upset on his behalf that the diagnosis was so swift (he remembered being in the room for no more than 5 min), that no space was created in which he might form a reaction and that it was dealt with so routinely. Simply: There was no great ceremony, just ‘ You have Parkinson's disease’ that's it.

For Tristan, an unusual beast given his long background in neuroscience research, the manner in which the diagnosis was imparted: …probably shocked me less than it might others.’ He did, however, reflect that: ‘I think it bothered my wife, to be honest, she came along and, er, and I think she was quite upset afterwards. But, er, whether that was the information or, or the way it was imparted I'm not sure I could say. But, but it was just very business-like, simple as that.

The emotional response I experienced while interviewing participants was prompted by the descriptive bareness and the implicit lack of dignity accompanying the images described. For example, Tristan (54/49) remembered very clearly that: She just you know prodded me and pushed me and sort of got me to walk and just absolutely matter of factly says “ You have Parkinson's disease” and that's it. “ I will refer you to X to have it confirmed again—further confirmed by Y, one of the experts”, umm, but…

The inherent sense of ‘bareness’ was all the more poignant given her reflection, in hindsight, that: I really had very little understanding of what Parkinson's was at that time.

The apparent simplicity of these clinical tests and the brevity of the diagnostic encounter seem particularly unnerving given the life-changing nature of the diagnosis. At the time, though, she remembered thinking: Oh good it's only Parkinson's' because ‘I'd only come across it with friends of my parents who were fairly elderly when they got it, and as far as I could see, they just shook a bit.

Time and again, participants might experience a lengthy diagnostic limbo only to be told their diagnosis just like that. For some, there was also the bitter–sweet memory of now being diagnosed with a condition that had initially been discounted. This was the case for Mary (52/44) who, during months of uncertainty, was told by two different doctors that she was too young to have Parkinson's. However: When I actually got my diagnosis, it was fairly quick. I sort of tell the story, you know, [he] made me touch my nose a couple of times, and said, ‘ It's Parkinson's, off you go. ’

Rory (48/46) also underwent months of investigation for what he understood to be a trapped nerve before seeing the neurologist who: …very, very casually watched me walk up the corridor, down the corridor, did the tap test between index finger and thumb, tested my wrists on my left hand and right hand and said ‘ Have a seat’ and discussed the diagnosis: ‘ Well, you've got Parkinson's’ —just like that.

The relationship between the story, storyteller and listener was often at its most profound during participants' stories of diagnosis and strong visual images were conjured by many of their descriptions. Following ‘countless’ tests and scans, Zoe (36/29) finally saw a consultant neurologist: …and, umm, he immediately told me that it was Parkinson's…just by looking at me…really…I obviously had that Parkinson's face…. that look. He did a few tests, there's a rigidity test and that kind of thing…but he basically just…said ‘ It's Parkinson's’ and sent me on my merry way.

Abandonment

Lack of shared impact The absence of shared impact also fed into a sense of ‘abandonment’ that connected many accounts. This was particularly apparent in Keith's (47/29) story of his diagnosis. In his late 20s, with no inkling of what was wrong with him, he was referred to hospital by his general practitioner (GP) having lost the use of his left arm. Following 2 days of tests he recalled that: K: “….on the Wednesday someone come through and said ‘Well, Mr X, umm…we, we know what's wrong with you.’ Then another doctor comes up and they started talking between ‘em. I had to physically ask if they could possibly tell me what was wrong with me, what was my problem. Umm. The second doctor said ‘Well you have Parkinson's’ and walked off. So I'm sat there, in a hospital bed…Gutted…absol…terrified really. J: Yes. K: Relieved to know that it was…well, not…terminal. J: Yup. Did you know that straightaway or did you need to ask someone about that? K: No. I had to ask someone about that. Your first thought is, sat in a wheelchair, in a corner; I'm a seventy-year-old bloke, shaking like a leaf. That is, that is every vision…It's not like that at all. Umm. The second doctor I caught hold of, he said, he said ‘Right, we'll discharge you tomorrow.’ I said, ‘No, not until somebody's been here and explained to me exactly what the problem is.’ J: Mm. K: So. I stopped there ‘til the following week cos I was going to have to […] and he explained to me that, umm, ‘You have a degenerative….incurable…lifelong disease…’ which is 3 things you don't really want to hear. J: Mm. K: I was absolutely gutted. J: Mm. K: I sat there and cried for 3 hours. Similarly, for Pat (70/72), worried about a shaking hand, the lack of shared impact compounded her shock: The GP said ‘I don't honestly think after examining it that there's anything wrong with it, [but] I'll send you to the hospital.’ At the hospital ‘[He] made me walk up and down and then said ‘Yes, Mrs X, you've got Parkinson's’—literally like that. He gave me a form and said ‘Go and have a brain scan’ and with that I was shown out of the room. I was absolutely devastated and I didn't tell the children for a month. The distress in both Keith and Pat's stories was tangible (I was absolutely gutted… I was devastated) and although not stated explicitly, their way of ‘restorying’ this moment suggests that the manner of diagnosis compounded its distressing nature. For Pat, the shock of diagnosis was made all the more acute by the brevity of the encounter and a feeling of being ‘dismissed’ from the consultation room now that the final jigsaw piece had been put in place. Both her voice and body language conveyed a feeling of being abandoned as she was moved on to a different department. Keith, on the other hand, was not physically shown out of the room but was abandoned as he sat there in a hospital bed and the consultant walked off having delivered the news that he had Parkinson's.

Lack of clear guidance and systematic care The feeling of abandonment was further perpetuated by a perceived absence of any systematic care and guidance following many participants' diagnosis. Unlike a diagnosis of cancer, where sufferers rapidly become part of a world guided by pathways, plans and support mechanisms,ix the experience for people with Parkinson's is much patchier. For Keith, this resulted in a long period of denial: Nine years I was in denial with Parkinson's…didn't want, didn't want to know about, anything about it. Others, like Mary, left the room in which they had been diagnosed with very little understanding of what Parkinson's was and therefore what a diagnosis of Parkinson's might mean to them. She was, however, clear that she was given very little information at that point. For Sheila (53/44), there was an implicit sense that being handed some leaflets did not fit with the serious nature of the diagnosis: I was given some leaflets to read and that, that was it you know, and to go back in to see him in I think it was about a month's time[….].but I didn't go back to see him for quite some time after that. Whether the diagnosis was 2 or 20 years before, there was an explicit expectation on the part of many neurologists that patients should inform themselves about their condition. Michael (65/46), after 20 years, still recalled: He [the doctor] said to me, ‘I think you've got Parkinson's disease. How do you feel about that?’ I said, ‘I've heard of it, and I don't know anything about it.’ And he said, ‘Go and buy a book.’ And I was out of the surgery and diddlysquat, and I went and bought the book on the way out. And I got to page seven and forget it, there was this line drawing of a scrunched up man with a walking stick…I shut the book and I didn't open it again for another seven years. For Rory, diagnosed only 2 years before I interviewed him, the difference lay only in the means by which his neurologist suggested he might inform himself: I was just told that [‘You've got Parkinson's’] and told to come back two weeks later—‘Google it’ and see what I made of it” adding a codicil that ‘to be fair to the neurologist… he did, he did warn me to be careful with my reading material and choice. Perhaps not surprisingly, just as page seven led to Michael putting his book away for seven years, googling about his condition led to some alarming moments for Rory.

‘Diagnostic silence’ The lack of guided information post-diagnosis, as well as the (perceived) ad hoc nature of follow-up appointments with a Parkinson's nurse, became all the more significant when accompanied by diagnostic silence: that is, a silence on the part of the diagnosing doctor that diagnosis ‘happens in a life that already has a story’.37 Not to acknowledge this was to silence the patient and ignore the degree to which a person's life story might affect, and be affected by, the way in which they received and understood their diagnosis of Parkinson's. Recounting the moment she was finally diagnosed after 7 years of unexplained symptoms, Janie (63/53) described how: He was sort of testing me, all this business (at this point she gestured towards me with her hands outstretched, turning them at the wrist)…. cognition. And various things and he said ‘I'll just go and see…’ I can't remember his name now, the consultant. And they were in another room, and this was bad…. The door was slightly ajar and I heard the consultant say ‘Oh, that's Parkinson's.’ And I just sat there and thought ‘Jesus’- Sorry—because my uncle had Parkinson's. My mum's brother. The voice she adopted as she spoke the consultant's words suggested an offhanded and dismissive tone, implying the routine nature of a diagnosis of Parkinson's. The diagnostic silence was palpable as Janie and her story remained invisible to him on the other side of the door. This silence was extended by her own doctor whose reaction to her diagnosis was “Well, you know, we'll get on to the Parkinson's nurse.” She left the room with her story untold, harbouring an underlying fear prompted by the memory of her uncle: Well, my only thought came up—he died quite young. She felt ‘mortified’ driving back to work and did not actually see the Parkinson's nurse until 2 months later. Instead, like Michael, she was left trying to contain her fears through the symbolic act of putting away the one book she had bought: I went and had a coffee and flicked through it in the town and I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ All these things came up, you know, ‘I can't be doing with this.’ I actually put the book away for quite a long time…